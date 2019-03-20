Roger "Bebe" Lucero
Roger "Bebe"
Lucero passed
away on March 16, 2019. Roger was 72 years old at his time of passing. Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, and the love of his life, Lucille. Roger also leaves behind his son Paul and daughter Consuelo and her husband Tony.
Roger also had several grandchildren Paul Jr., Anthony Jr., Andrea and Miranda. As well as his great grand child, Wade.
Roger is finally re-united with his parents & siblings. Rogers father Juan and mother Fita and brothers Mario & Albert are all re-united in heaven.
Roger served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Everyone that Roger came in to contact with has a vivid memory of him. Roger definitely left a life long impression with all of us.
Go in peace
Roger, your work here is done.
Memorial Mass
will be at 10:00
a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower
Church, 3424 4th St. NW,
Albuquerque.
Ennichement with military honors will be at 9:45 a.m Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
