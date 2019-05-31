Roger Nichols

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Nichols.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger M. Nichols



Roger Nichols, born

Oct 10th, 1934 died from

complications of cancer on Mar 29, 2019. Survivors

include his sister Nancy

Bryan (Paul), brother in

law Allen Sullivan (Mary),

daughters Grace Nichols

and Margaret Kelliher

(Tim), and grandchildren:

Colleen, Deirdre and Kate Kelliher and Molly and

Brook Nichols. He is

buried next to his loving

wife, Denise Nichols.

Roger was a pianist,

composer and malpractice

examiner. Books, art,

bicycles, track shoes,

music and art filled his life

but he always put his

family first.

A committed atheist,

Roger lived his life in the here and now, while his

actions showed his love for his wife, children, pets and nature.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to

the ACLU, earmarked for

the defense of immigrant

children, as he worried

about their wellbeing.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.