Roger M. Nichols
Roger Nichols, born
Oct 10th, 1934 died from
complications of cancer on Mar 29, 2019. Survivors
include his sister Nancy
Bryan (Paul), brother in
law Allen Sullivan (Mary),
daughters Grace Nichols
and Margaret Kelliher
(Tim), and grandchildren:
Colleen, Deirdre and Kate Kelliher and Molly and
Brook Nichols. He is
buried next to his loving
wife, Denise Nichols.
Roger was a pianist,
composer and malpractice
examiner. Books, art,
bicycles, track shoes,
music and art filled his life
but he always put his
family first.
A committed atheist,
Roger lived his life in the here and now, while his
actions showed his love for his wife, children, pets and nature.
In lieu of flowers,
please send donations to
the ACLU, earmarked for
the defense of immigrant
children, as he worried
about their wellbeing.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019