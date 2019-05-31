Roger M. Nichols







Roger Nichols, born



Oct 10th, 1934 died from



complications of cancer on Mar 29, 2019. Survivors



include his sister Nancy



Bryan (Paul), brother in



law Allen Sullivan (Mary),



daughters Grace Nichols



and Margaret Kelliher



(Tim), and grandchildren:



Colleen, Deirdre and Kate Kelliher and Molly and



Brook Nichols. He is



buried next to his loving



wife, Denise Nichols.



Roger was a pianist,



composer and malpractice



examiner. Books, art,



bicycles, track shoes,



music and art filled his life



but he always put his



family first.



A committed atheist,



Roger lived his life in the here and now, while his



actions showed his love for his wife, children, pets and nature.



In lieu of flowers,



please send donations to



the ACLU, earmarked for



the defense of immigrant



children, as he worried



about their wellbeing.



