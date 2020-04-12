Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger R. Swanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger R Swanson, 75 of Albuquerque formerly of Kearney, NE died on 9 April 2020 at his home. He was born 16 May 1944 in Kearney to Carl and Evelyn Swanson. He graduated from Kearney HS in 1962, graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the U of Wyo in 1966. He served in the Army in Viet Nam. For 10 years he owned and operated an A&W in Yankton, SD. The rest of his career was in the financial industry in WA, NE, and IA.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years (Ethel Meginness), son Chad and wife Lisa and children Mackenzie, Jay, and Rex of Harlan, IA; son Cale of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roland and sister Christine.



