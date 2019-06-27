Roger S. Lamphere Sr. (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Roger S. Lamphere Sr.



Roger S.

Lamphere, Sr.,

beloved husband and father

of four children

passed peaceful-

ly on Thursday,

June 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Roger was born April 30, 1931 in New London CT. Roger will be lovingly remembered

by his wife Isabel of

65 years, and his children, Sharon & Daniel

Benavidez, Roger Jr., Loretta & Marc Stewart, and James. Roger Sr. will be fondly remembered by

his five grandchildren, Tiffani, Kassandra & Art, Melanie,

Christopher, and

Vanessa. And

three great-

grandchildren Jonathan,

Madilyn and

Jayden. Roger

was a career

airman having

served his country honorably in the US Air Force.

The Rosary will start at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 1400

Arenal Rd SW, Alb. A

reception will follow at the family's residence.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
