Roger S. Lamphere Sr.
Roger S.
Lamphere, Sr.,
beloved husband and father
of four children
passed peaceful-
ly on Thursday,
June 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Roger was born April 30, 1931 in New London CT. Roger will be lovingly remembered
by his wife Isabel of
65 years, and his children, Sharon & Daniel
Benavidez, Roger Jr., Loretta & Marc Stewart, and James. Roger Sr. will be fondly remembered by
his five grandchildren, Tiffani, Kassandra & Art, Melanie,
Christopher, and
Vanessa. And
three great-
grandchildren Jonathan,
Madilyn and
Jayden. Roger
was a career
airman having
served his country honorably in the US Air Force.
The Rosary will start at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 1400
Arenal Rd SW, Alb. A
reception will follow at the family's residence.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019