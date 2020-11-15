Roger Franklin Walker







Roger Franklin Walker, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Monday November 2, 2020. Roger was born June 22, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Born to Charles Julius Johnson and Frances Vander Star. Roger was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Lynda E. Casman, brother Kenneth C. Johnson. He is survived by his loving spouse of 63 years, Elaine Walker; Sister Barbara Grabau; his two sons Roger Walker and James Walker. Three Grandchildren; Olivia Lynch, Jordan Casman and Spencer Casman. Eight great-grandchildren.



Roger proudly served in WW11 and Korean war with the United States Navy.



After the War Roger graduated from Purdue University of Indiana School of Engineering with a master's in industrial engineering. He was the plant manager at Moco Thermal Industries in Caseville Michigan for 20 years.



Roger and Elaine relocated to beautiful Rio Rancho, NM. upon retirement. Roger was a kind, humble and gentle soul. He embodied deep spirituality, along with his love and respect for humanity.



Special Thanks to the Nurses at Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque NM that gave him loving care.





