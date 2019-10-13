RoJean Elsie Anderson
RoJean Elsie Anderson daughter of Richard and Alice Labrune born in Sioux City Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She is survived by her children Guy (Debbie) Anderson of El Paso, Texas, Shirley ( Paul) Nunez of Cumming, Georgia, and Joseph (Margaret) Anderson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has one sister Sharon Mercer of Albuquerque, New Mexico. RoJean also has 14 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Celebration of life is November 22, 2019 2:30 at Sunset Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019