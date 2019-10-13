RoJean Elsie Anderson

  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Charlette Grove
  • "I love you rogene rest in peace"
    - Mary Davis
  • "Saying goodbye is hard, memories of you will always be in..."
    - Melissa Hultberg
  • "Miss you Mom Answer your Phone "
    - Guy Anderson
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Dr.
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Sunset Memorial
Albuquerque,, IL
RoJean Elsie Anderson



RoJean Elsie Anderson daughter of Richard and Alice Labrune born in Sioux City Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She is survived by her children Guy (Debbie) Anderson of El Paso, Texas, Shirley ( Paul) Nunez of Cumming, Georgia, and Joseph (Margaret) Anderson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has one sister Sharon Mercer of Albuquerque, New Mexico. RoJean also has 14 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Celebration of life is November 22, 2019 2:30 at Sunset Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
