Roman Montano, Jr.







Roman "Ray" Montano, Jr.,



a lifelong Albuquerque resident and South Valley native, was reunited with his dad, Roman Sr., mom, Isabel, and sister, Lisa, on



October 26, 2020.



His spirit lives on with his wife, Rachel, his stepson, Lorenzo Francia, his stepdaughter, Olivia Francia, his daughters, Gabriela and Jene MontaÃ±o, his nephew, Daniel (Kaylin) MontaÃ±o, his close aunts Angie (Vences) Trujillo and Brenda (Mark) Pino, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers, and friends.



He is best known for being an amazing dad, his hard-working attitude, and goofy sense of humor. He spent over 20 years, most of that with CYFD of the State of New Mexico, connecting with troubled youth, fostering community, and fighting for justice. His positive impact on the community is felt statewide.



Due to current affairs, formal services will not be held. In lieu of flowers to the family, please donate to your favorite organization to continue Ray's work in the community or further cancer research.





