Romelia Garcia

Service Information
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Therese Parish,
3424 Fourth St NW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Romelia (Romie) Garcia



Romelia (Romie) Garcia, On Sunday morning, December 1, 2019, loving wife of Severo Garcia, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away to be with our Lord in heaven. She is survived by her four children, Carmen Marrone, Arthur Garcia, Steve Garcia and Christine Maher and preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Garcia. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. Her funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, December 10th at 9 AM at St. Therese Parish, 3424 Fourth St NW, Albuquerque. Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus, 2800 San Mateo Blvd. NW #111. Internment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15. To view full obituary or leave a condolence, please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
