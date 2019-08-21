Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romero M. Duran. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Rosary 8:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Romeo M. DuranMarch 15, 1927 - August 19, 2019It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that weannounce thepassing of ourfather, grandfa-ther, great-grandfather, brother,uncle, cousin,and friend,Romeo M. Duran, age 92, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Romeo was born on March 15, 1927 in Albuquerque to Meliton and Nora Duran. In addition to his parents, Romeo was preceded in death by his wife Betty, who was laid to rest inJanuary of this year; sonHerman Duran; brothers, Floran, Charlie, Herman,and Bennie Duran;andsisters, Lala Lucero, Ruth Santillanes, and MarthaDuran.Romeo and Betty had just celebrated 70 years of marriage in December 2018. Romeo was an Army/Air Force veteran havingserved in World War II. He worked at Kirtland Air Force Base, Civil Service, until he retired and started his own plumbing business, naming it Romeo's Plumbing and Heating. After many years in business, he retired again to stay home with Betty and enjoy his retirement.Those left to mourn Romeo's passing are his son, Florentino and his wife Sheryl; his daughter, Lucille and her husband Larry,his son, William and his wife Vickie; and his much-loved great-grandson, CeasarVerdugo. Romeois also survived by his sisters,Marcella Lucero and Ocariz West; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.A Rosary will be recited Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.Serving as Casket Bearers will be his grandchildren, Micheal Duran, MarcusDuran, Michael Verdugo, Nathan Duran, StevenDuran, and Robert Duran. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Ceasar Verdugo, Dominic Ortiz, LarryVerdugo, and MarkVerdugo.Those who wish toexpress their condolences,please visit our Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019

