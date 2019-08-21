|
|
|
|
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Romeo M. Duran
March 15, 1927 - August 19, 2019
It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we
announce the
passing of our
father, grandfa-
ther, great-grandfather, brother,
uncle, cousin,
and friend,
Romeo M. Duran, age 92, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Romeo was born on March 15, 1927 in Albuquerque to Meliton and Nora Duran. In addition to his parents, Romeo was preceded in death by his wife Betty, who was laid to rest in
January of this year; son
Herman Duran; brothers, Floran, Charlie, Herman,
and Bennie Duran;and
sisters, Lala Lucero, Ruth Santillanes, and Martha
Duran.
Romeo and Betty had just celebrated 70 years of marriage in December 2018. Romeo was an Army/Air Force veteran having
served in World War II. He worked at Kirtland Air Force Base, Civil Service, until he retired and started his own plumbing business, naming it Romeo's Plumbing and Heating. After many years in business, he retired again to stay home with Betty and enjoy his retirement.
Those left to mourn Romeo's passing are his son, Florentino and his wife Sheryl; his daughter, Lucille and her husband Larry,
his son, William and his wife Vickie; and his much-loved great-
grandson, Ceasar
Verdugo. Romeo
is also survived by his sisters,
Marcella Lucero and Ocariz West; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Serving as Casket Bearers will be his grandchildren, Micheal Duran, Marcus
Duran, Michael Verdugo, Nathan Duran, Steven
Duran, and Robert Duran. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Ceasar Verdugo, Dominic Ortiz, Larry
Verdugo, and Mark
Verdugo.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
|
|
|
|