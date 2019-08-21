Romero M. Duran (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Romeo M. Duran



March 15, 1927 - August 19, 2019

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we

announce the

passing of our

father, grandfa-

ther, great-grandfather, brother,

uncle, cousin,

and friend,

Romeo M. Duran, age 92, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Romeo was born on March 15, 1927 in Albuquerque to Meliton and Nora Duran. In addition to his parents, Romeo was preceded in death by his wife Betty, who was laid to rest in

January of this year; son

Herman Duran; brothers, Floran, Charlie, Herman,

and Bennie Duran;and

sisters, Lala Lucero, Ruth Santillanes, and Martha

Duran.

Romeo and Betty had just celebrated 70 years of marriage in December 2018. Romeo was an Army/Air Force veteran having

served in World War II. He worked at Kirtland Air Force Base, Civil Service, until he retired and started his own plumbing business, naming it Romeo's Plumbing and Heating. After many years in business, he retired again to stay home with Betty and enjoy his retirement.

Those left to mourn Romeo's passing are his son, Florentino and his wife Sheryl; his daughter, Lucille and her husband Larry,

his son, William and his wife Vickie; and his much-loved great-

grandson, Ceasar

Verdugo. Romeo

is also survived by his sisters,

Marcella Lucero and Ocariz West; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Serving as Casket Bearers will be his grandchildren, Micheal Duran, Marcus

Duran, Michael Verdugo, Nathan Duran, Steven

Duran, and Robert Duran. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Ceasar Verdugo, Dominic Ortiz, Larry

Verdugo, and Mark

Verdugo.

Those who wish to

express their condolences,

www.alamedamortuary.com

www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
