Ron Gutierrez
Ronald F. Gutierrez, 65, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque in 1954 to Antonio and Bessie Gutierrez. He was preceded in death by his brothers Vincent and Gregory.
He graduated from Highland High School in 1972. He had a gift with animals and enjoyed fishing and golf. He is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Clinton and Bernadette Pearce; his brothers, Tony and Marty Gutierrez; and many nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss him.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2020