Ronald Dee Warrick
Ronald Dee "Randy" Warrick was born on Monday, December 9, 1963 to the home of Maria Elena (Gonzales) and Ronald Warrick. Above all else, Randy cherished his family and was always available for any member of his immediate or more distant family. He was a true friend, loved beautiful things, and really loved shopping. He was generous to a fault with those close to him. Randy was an excellent cook, catering countless meals for family and friends. He loved and pampered his dogs, regarding them as family members. Randy was employed by Citibank as a customer service specialist. Randy is survived by his spouse, Christopher Porter and his son, Kevin Diegal. Also surviving are his three sisters, Meloney (Juan) Sanchez, Felicia (Michael) Davis, and Paula (Manuel) Corral. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Shawn Warrick. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Roadrunner Foodbank. Please visit Kour online guestbook for Randy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 5, 2019