Ronald Eugene Gaines passed away suddenly from a heart attack on February 16, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Ron was born August 17, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico to Bill and Bertie Gaines.



Family always came first for Ron. He was an involved and loving father to his daughters and a fun and adoring grandfather to his five grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Bertie Gaines. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jane, his daughters Jennifer (Michael) Ramirez and Jessica (Joseph) Slade; and the biggest joys of his life, grandchildren Angelina and Aiden Ramirez; and Tyler, Ronnie and Sammy Slade, all of El Paso, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Gary Gaines of Carlsbad, New Mexico.



Ron's family moved to Carlsbad when he was five years old where he started school, graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1968. Ron was a good student, loved sports and lettered in basketball and baseball.



Ron earned his civil engineering degree from New Mexico State University. It was during his time at NMSU that Ron met the love of his life, Jane Henry. They married in 1972 and began their adventure together. Upon graduation in 1973 Ron began his career with the New Mexico Department of Transportation in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He took a year's leave of absence from the NMDOT to obtain his master's degree at Colorado State University. Through his strong ethics, commitment to his job and hard work he rose to the position of Deputy Secretary, retiring after 26 years. Always wanting to have a business of his own, Ron and his good friend John Fenner started Qualcon Construction, a bridge preservation and repair company.



In 2012 Ron and Jane found their piece of paradise and moved to Sandia Park east of Albuquerque. From home it was exactly three minutes to his favorite course, Paako Ridge Golf Club.



Ron and Jane had the opportunity to travel and explore many new and exciting places but their favorite spot was the mountain range around Creed, Colorado. After Ron and Jane honeymooned there in 1972, they returned almost every year of their 47 years together. When he was not in the mountains, you could find Ron on the golf course. One of the items on Ron's bucket list was to play Pebble Beach Golf Links and he accomplished that in 2017. Ron achieved the ultimate for any golfer when he made his first hole-in-one on March 27, 2019 on the par three, number four hole at Dorado Country Club in Tucson.



A celebration of Ron's life will be March 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Sandia Resort Golf Event Center in Albuquerque.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Ron's honor to Adaptive Sports Program New Mexico, PO Box 5676, Santa Fe, NM 87502



or the .



