Ronald F. Short
|
Ronald F. Short, born Nov. 30,
1941 went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Gertrude Short
of Peoria, Il.,
brothers David
and Ralph, and sister Doris. He
is survived by
wife Barbara Prokosch; former wife Josie Short; children Erik Short, Debbie Lehmann, Wendy Short, Matt Prokosch, Mark
Prokosch; and by five grandchildren. A computer analyst for the Air Force, the Defense Nuclear Agency (DNA), and the Department of Energy (DOE), he loved playing tennis, golf, bridge (ACBL Sapphire Life Master), and games with family and friends. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling the world together. A tutor at Jackson Middle School for many years, he also mentored youth sports programs, including service as an assistant coach of the Sandia High School Girls Soccer team. Ron was a dedicated friend of Bill W. for 32 years, spending tireless hours sponsoring both newcomers and old timers. He expected the best of everyone and gave his best in return. Ron will be dearly missed but will remain in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo del Norte, NE with a light reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, 3333 Truman St. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110
Sandia Presbyterian Church
10704 Paseo Del Norte NE
Albuquerque, NM 87122
(505) 856-5040
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019