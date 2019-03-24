Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald F. Short. View Sign

Ronald F. Short







Ronald F. Short, born Nov. 30,



1941 went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019.



He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Gertrude Short



of Peoria, Il.,



brothers David



and Ralph, and sister Doris. He



is survived by



wife Barbara Prokosch; former wife Josie Short; children Erik Short, Debbie Lehmann, Wendy Short, Matt Prokosch, Mark



Prokosch; and by five grandchildren. A computer analyst for the Air Force, the Defense Nuclear Agency (DNA), and the Department of Energy (DOE), he loved playing tennis, golf, bridge (ACBL Sapphire Life Master), and games with family and friends. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling the world together. A tutor at Jackson Middle School for many years, he also mentored youth sports programs, including service as an assistant coach of the Sandia High School Girls Soccer team. Ron was a dedicated friend of Bill W. for 32 years, spending tireless hours sponsoring both newcomers and old timers. He expected the best of everyone and gave his best in return. Ron will be dearly missed but will remain in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo del Norte, NE with a light reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, 3333 Truman St. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110



Ronald F. ShortRonald F. Short, born Nov. 30,1941 went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019.He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Gertrude Shortof Peoria, Il.,brothers Davidand Ralph, and sister Doris. Heis survived bywife Barbara Prokosch; former wife Josie Short; children Erik Short, Debbie Lehmann, Wendy Short, Matt Prokosch, MarkProkosch; and by five grandchildren. A computer analyst for the Air Force, the Defense Nuclear Agency (DNA), and the Department of Energy (DOE), he loved playing tennis, golf, bridge (ACBL Sapphire Life Master), and games with family and friends. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling the world together. A tutor at Jackson Middle School for many years, he also mentored youth sports programs, including service as an assistant coach of the Sandia High School Girls Soccer team. Ron was a dedicated friend of Bill W. for 32 years, spending tireless hours sponsoring both newcomers and old timers. He expected the best of everyone and gave his best in return. Ron will be dearly missed but will remain in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo del Norte, NE with a light reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, 3333 Truman St. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110 Religious Service Information Sandia Presbyterian Church

10704 Paseo Del Norte NE

Albuquerque, NM 87122

(505) 856-5040 Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close