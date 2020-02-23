Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Fox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Fox







Ronald Fox went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with his immediate family at his side. He was born Tuesday, October 8, 1929, to Myrtle (Hutchins) and Simeon Fox in White Earth, ND. He graduated from the White Earth High School in 1948. He was married to Junelle Hermanson in Minot, ND on June 18, 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, in the Signal Corps, from June 1951 to June 1953, and was in the Army Reserves for the following 6 years. He was employed by the Western Electric Co. â€" AT&T from June 1953 to August 1983. After he retired he maintained homes for nine people, mostly widows, for 16 years. During his retirement he also enjoyed many fishing trips with his brother-in-law, Ernell, and friend, Don Hoke. Fishing was a regular joy throughout his entire lifetime. With families in ND, he visited there regularly and loved ND as his "home". He was a charter member of Christ the Ray of Hope Lutheran Church and attended services as much as possible. He very much loved his Pastor, Harold Johnson, and his church family, which were always a very important part of his life.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roger; three sisters and three brothers; and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Junelle Hermanson Fox, of the family home; daughter, Rhonda Jane Fox, also a resident of Albuquerque; and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February, 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Christ the Ray of Hope Lutheran church, 7001 San Antonio Dr. NE Albuquerque 87109. Please visit our online guestbook for Ronald at



