Ronald J. ManziRonald J. Manzi, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian Manzi. He was born September 30, 1932 in Queens Village, NY and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Church.He moved to Albuquerque in the early 1940's and graduated from Albuquerque High School and the University of NM, earning degrees in English and History. He began his teaching career at Hot Springs High School (in what would become T or C), and ended his teaching years at Jefferson Middle School in Albuquerque.He was a very faithful Catholic and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church most of his years in NM. He was a true lover of animals and animal causes, and especially enjoyed owning dogs. His last one, Bixie, was very special to him. He had a quick wit, a tremendous sense of humor, and loved playing board games and trivia games, especially watching Jeopardy and playing along. He had a great appreciation for the arts and was passionate about music, especially jazz. He always loved attending live performances. He was a diehard Notre Dame football fan, and always cheered for the NY Giants and the LA Dodgers, starting back when they were the Brooklyn Dodgers.He was a most loyal friend to all who knew him and faithfully wrote letters to keep in touch with people he knew and loved. He could converse with anyone about anything, as he was interested in so many things. He always saw the best in everyone, never complained, and was an incredibly thoughtful and generous person.He is survived by three cousins, Tom Iervolino, Georgiana Wolf, and Ann McIntyre; as well as friends from his neighborhood, St. Charles Borromeo Church and Annunciation Parish.Special thanks to his doctor and all the staff at the Meadows Senior Care who so lovingly cared for him these past ten months.Family and friends will be notified regarding Funeral Services and Interment as soon as restrictions are lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for Ronald at