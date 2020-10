Ronald JayeRonald Jaye, 83 years old a longtime resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico since 1975 passed away at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his spouse, Sally of Albuquerque; children, Laura and husband, Joe Cassata; grandchildren, Joey and Megan Cassata all of Buffalo, New York. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter Jaye. Ron will be forever in our hearts; may God bless him. Please visit our online guestbook for Ronald at www.FrenchFunerals.com