Ronald KruegerRonald Krueger, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He entered this world on April 22, 1936 in Quincy, IL, born to Carl and Alice Krueger. He was proceeded in death by his loving parents, Carl and Alice; and his sons, Jeff and Jimmy. He is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Bari L. Krueger; his three sons, Ron (Rena), Steven, and Robert (Leslie); twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Burkhardt. Ronald proudly served in the United States Air Force and after 32 years he retired from Mountain Bell. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to your preferred charity. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. The family understands if you are unable to attend the service and invites you to sign the online guestbook and view the live streamed service at: