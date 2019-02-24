Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Hill. View Sign

Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Hill, age 57, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in Borger, TX on May 11, 1961, to Robert and Carol Hill. He enjoyed drag racing, football, basketball, baseball, and listening to music.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carol Hill. Ronald is survived by wife of 24 years, Camille A. Garcia-Hill; children, Danny Hill, Megan Hill, Brandi Smythe (Ryan), Patrick Hill (Beth); sisters, Kathy Johnston (Layne), Karen Barich (Rick); brother, Richard Hill (Cheri); also surviving sister in law, Kathy Deaton (Brent); parents in law, Dan and Marilyn Garcia; grandchildren, Natalie Smythe, Allison Smythe, Samantha Smythe, Olivia Hill, Paxton Hill, Noah Behm;



many nieces and nephews, Miranda, Brianna, Justin, Russell, Bryan, Alayna, April, Robbie, Sean, Ashley, Laura, Lily and his pet, Seymour. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February, 26, 2019 - 10:30 AM at Daniels Family Funeral Services -Sara Rd. Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



