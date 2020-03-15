Ronald Leon Torres
Ronald (Ron) Leon Torres (57), born April 19, 1962 in Albuquerque, NM passed away March 8, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Elissia and Rose, their mother Beverly; siblings Florence Lujan (Valentino), Josie Anaya (Randy), Bernadine Torres, and James Torres, nine nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. He is preceded into death by his parents Alfredo and Clara Torres and best friend Eloy Garcia.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020