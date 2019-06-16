Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lloyd Montano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Lloyd Montano







Ronald Lloyd



Montano, born in Gallup NM on



January 5, 1949



and passed away on Wednesday,



June 12, 2019.



Mr. Montano is survived by his beloved wife,



Donna Lorraine



Montano; 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 4 siblings. Ronald loved to work with his hands, was the owner of Ron's Ornamental Iron and he crafted beautiful iron work for many people in the community. He enjoyed hunting, family



gatherings and dedicated



his life to helping his family and



friends.



Visitation/Eulogy - Tuesday, June



18, 2019, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Rosary



recited at 7 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old



Coors Dr SW.



Final visitation - Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 9:30



a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St.



Edwin Catholic Church,



2105 Barcelona Rd. SW. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. and Interment following services at Fairview



Memorial Park, 700 Yale



Blvd SE.



