Ronald Lloyd Montano
Ronald Lloyd
Montano, born in Gallup NM on
January 5, 1949
and passed away on Wednesday,
June 12, 2019.
Mr. Montano is survived by his beloved wife,
Donna Lorraine
Montano; 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 4 siblings. Ronald loved to work with his hands, was the owner of Ron's Ornamental Iron and he crafted beautiful iron work for many people in the community. He enjoyed hunting, family
gatherings and dedicated
his life to helping his family and
friends.
Visitation/Eulogy - Tuesday, June
18, 2019, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Rosary
recited at 7 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old
Coors Dr SW.
Final visitation - Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 9:30
a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St.
Edwin Catholic Church,
2105 Barcelona Rd. SW. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. and Interment following services at Fairview
Memorial Park, 700 Yale
Blvd SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019