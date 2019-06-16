Ronald Lloyd Montano

Obituary
Ronald Lloyd Montano



Ronald Lloyd

Montano, born in Gallup NM on

January 5, 1949

and passed away on Wednesday,

June 12, 2019.

Mr. Montano is survived by his beloved wife,

Donna Lorraine

Montano; 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 4 siblings. Ronald loved to work with his hands, was the owner of Ron's Ornamental Iron and he crafted beautiful iron work for many people in the community. He enjoyed hunting, family

gatherings and dedicated

his life to helping his family and

friends.

Visitation/Eulogy - Tuesday, June

18, 2019, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Rosary

recited at 7 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old

Coors Dr SW.

Final visitation - Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 9:30

a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St.

Edwin Catholic Church,

2105 Barcelona Rd. SW. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. and Interment following services at Fairview

Memorial Park, 700 Yale

Blvd SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
