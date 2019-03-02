Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald M. Jones. View Sign

Ronald M. Jones, 82, of Corrales, NM passed away in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 21,



2019 following a lengthy illness.



Ronnie, as he was affectionately known, grew up in the lower valley of El Paso, Texas where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his brothers, mother, and father. He attended Ysleta High School, and later enjoyed a 35 year career at Standard Oil in El Paso, where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. After retiring in 1991, he and his wife Garnet enjoyed their shared love of the land by traveling and spent many years volunteering and working as Forest Rangers at State and National Parks across Arizona and New Mexico. Following his wife's death in 2003, Ronnie found his way to the village of Corrales, NM and settled there because it remains mostly un-



changed from its natural beauty.



Ronnie always



said Corrales reminded him of his beloved lower valley in El Paso when he was



growing up. He was preceded in death by his wife Garnet of Elephant Butte, NM, brothers Robert of College Station, Texas, and Neil of El Paso, Texas, and son Bruce of El Paso,



Texas. He is survived by his son Stephen Jones, of Rio Rancho, NM, daughter Julia Jones of Rio Rancho, NM, daughter Sandra Sujak and son in law Daniel Sujak of Key West, FL., his sister Kathleen McCandless of El Paso, Texas and brothers Harvey of San Antonio, Texas and Michael of Richmond, Texas. There are no services planned however the family has asked that donations be made in his name to the COPD Foundation.



