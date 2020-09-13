Ronald R. Calhoun
Ron was born to Ruth and Dick Calhoun in El Paso, TX, on September 20, 1935, and he passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Born and raised a Texan through and through, Ron graduated college from Texas Western in El Paso and then earned his law degree from the University of Texas (Hook 'em!). Upon graduating law school, he never worked for anybody else, establishing his career as an attorney in El Paso until he retired in 2000.
Ron loved to travel the world and visited more than 80 countries, many of those more than once. His middle name was Reeder and he indeed loved to read. He was dearly loved by his many family and friends for his infectious smile, quick wit, and kindness. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first love and beautiful wife, Johnny Ruth; daughter, Carala; son-in-law, Harold; and brothers, Bud and Grady. He is survived by his children, Morgan, Jackie, and Kenny (wife, Ali); five grandchildren, Zachary, Caitlyn (husband, Richard), Jessica, Joshua, and Anna; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; sister, Mary Louise; sister-in-law, Lueva; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morningstar of Albuquerque for their gracious care and for showing him kindness, love, and friendship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, (donate3.cancer.org
A celebration of Ron's life will be shared in El Paso at a later date when celebrations can safely be attended by all who loved him.