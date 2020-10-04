Ronald Royster

Ronald E. Royster
Ronald Earl "Ron" Royster transitioned peacefully from this life to his heavenly father, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Zelma and his two younger brothers, David and Tom. Born on Tuesday, March 24, 1936 in Detroit, MI, Ron and his family moved to Albuquerque in 1949.
He attended Ernie Pyle Junior High and ABQ High here he met the love of his life, Kay Gibson. During high school, Ron worked at Highland Pharmacy, his father's company, ABQ Floor and Wall, and Kay's father's company, Gibson Milling. The couple graduated in 1954 and married in 1955. Ron joined Mountain Bell in 1956 and enjoyed a successful 31-year career, retiring at 51 from U.S. West.
Over the next 23 years, Ron and Kay traveled, visiting family, monuments, historic towns, cities, and appreciating the beauty of nature. Ron also worked part-time at Moon Optical, Bibles Plus, and Albertson's Floral. Throughout his adult life, Ron enjoyed dancing with Kay â€" often the dance floor clearing to watch and cheer them on; anything red; singing in choirs and with Kay; camping and horseback riding; Lobo Basketball; floral arranging; drawing; decorating for special events and holidays; and cheering for his grand-children and great-grandchildren at their sporting events.
Ron was known to be a friend to almost anyone he met and for his love of serving others including AHS Alumni, Duke City Civitan, Telephone Pioneers, and his church. Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kay; son Randy, and wife MarÃa Griego-Raby; son, Scott; grandchildren, Amkber Royster (Andrea Quijada), Ashley Keilbarth (Richard), Amy Gonzalez (Victor) , and Francisco Raby-MondragÃ³n; great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, and Karen Keilbarth , and Lilliana and Emiliano Gonzalez; sisters-in-law, Sherry Royster and Betty Gibson; cousins, Blake Russell and Larry Royster; and many nieces and nephews.
A Family Memorial took place on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum, followed by a reception at the home of Randy and MarÃa. The family wishes to thank Presbyterian Hospital Emergency and ICU Depts., French Funerals and Cremations, and Sunset Memorial Park for their support, compassion, and kindness. Memorials may be made in Ron's name to either ABQ Community Foundation, 624 Tijeras NW, 87102 or at go.abqcf.org/donate,
or Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy NE, 87111. Please visit our online guest book for Ronald at www.FrenchFunerals.com