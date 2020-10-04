1/1
Ronald Royster
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Royster



Ronald Earl "Ron" Royster transitioned peacefully from this life to his heavenly father, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Zelma and his two younger brothers, David and Tom. Born on Tuesday, March 24, 1936 in Detroit, MI, Ron and his family moved to Albuquerque in 1949.

He attended Ernie Pyle Junior High and ABQ High here he met the love of his life, Kay Gibson. During high school, Ron worked at Highland Pharmacy, his father's company, ABQ Floor and Wall, and Kay's father's company, Gibson Milling. The couple graduated in 1954 and married in 1955. Ron joined Mountain Bell in 1956 and enjoyed a successful 31-year career, retiring at 51 from U.S. West.

Over the next 23 years, Ron and Kay traveled, visiting family, monuments, historic towns, cities, and appreciating the beauty of nature. Ron also worked part-time at Moon Optical, Bibles Plus, and Albertson's Floral. Throughout his adult life, Ron enjoyed dancing with Kay â€" often the dance floor clearing to watch and cheer them on; anything red; singing in choirs and with Kay; camping and horseback riding; Lobo Basketball; floral arranging; drawing; decorating for special events and holidays; and cheering for his grand-children and great-grandchildren at their sporting events.

Ron was known to be a friend to almost anyone he met and for his love of serving others including AHS Alumni, Duke City Civitan, Telephone Pioneers, and his church. Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kay; son Randy, and wife MarÃ­a Griego-Raby; son, Scott; grandchildren, Amkber Royster (Andrea Quijada), Ashley Keilbarth (Richard), Amy Gonzalez (Victor) , and Francisco Raby-MondragÃ³n; great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, and Karen Keilbarth , and Lilliana and Emiliano Gonzalez; sisters-in-law, Sherry Royster and Betty Gibson; cousins, Blake Russell and Larry Royster; and many nieces and nephews.

A Family Memorial took place on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum, followed by a reception at the home of Randy and MarÃ­a. The family wishes to thank Presbyterian Hospital Emergency and ICU Depts., French Funerals and Cremations, and Sunset Memorial Park for their support, compassion, and kindness. Memorials may be made in Ron's name to either ABQ Community Foundation, 624 Tijeras NW, 87102 or at go.abqcf.org/donate, or Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy NE, 87111. Please visit our online guest book for Ronald at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved