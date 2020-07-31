Ronald W. Light







Ronald W. Light, born January 3, 1952 in Springfield, MO, passed away on July 24, 2020.



Ron was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, graduating from Highland High School and receiving his Bachelors, Masters and Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of New Mexico. After graduation, Ron worked in the International Division of Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio before returning to his beloved New Mexico where he worked as a Division Supervisor at Sandia National Laboratories.



In addition to his numerous accomplishments in the scientific community, Ron was an accomplished musician, photographer, and artist - studying and perfecting his craft of creating beautiful serigraphs of the southwest. Ron was very much a family-man, always striving to make the best life for them.



Ron's life was forever altered as a result of the traumatic brain injury he sustained when he and his family were hit by a car in May of 1989 while out for an evening walk â€" an event widely covered by the local news media. Ron maintained a positive outlook despite his significant physical limitations (including the inability to walk and communicate verbally). His profound courage, strength, determination, love and grace touched the lives of the many people who had the chance to meet and help care for Ron these last 31 years. This very private man was humble, grateful and positive in the face of the tremendous challenges he faced.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow & Reba Light and his beautiful daughter, Rachel. He is survived by his son Christopher (Nicole), grandson Avery, sisters Joyce Robbins and Sue Richardson, numerous nieces and nephews, and by his former spouse and friend of 47 years, Jane Schoenfeld.



There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of New Mexico.





