Ronda Joyce Stoddard
Ronda Joyce
Stoddard passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Friday, June 14
, 2019 in Webster, TX. She was born May 1, 1941 in
Borger, TX and
grew up in
Artesia, NM.
Ronda attended Artesia High
School and graduated in 1959. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Chuck Stoddard. She went on to work in the mayor's office in Albuquerque, NM and earned her Associates of Applied Science degree in Accounting.
Ronda loved her family and friends with her whole heart, and she was loved abundantly in return. As Mom, Sister, and Nana, she was a faithful source of kindness, guidance, and love.
Ronda is now reunited with her
husband, Chuck
Stoddard, her
brother, Garland Porter Jr, her
sister-in-law,
Wanda Porter,
and her parents, Garland and
Margurette
Porter.
Ronda's memory lives on in
the hearts of her three daughters, DiAnna Adair, Debbie Stoddard,
and Darilyn Peddie, her two sisters, Frankie Thurston and LaDonna Porter, her four grandchildren, Paige Ricketts, Alex Gaston, Bryce Adair, and
Thomas Gaston, her
great-granddaughter, Everly Ricketts, her nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
A celebration of Ronda's life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019