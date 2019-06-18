Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronda Joyce Stoddard. View Sign Service Information James Crowder Funeral Home 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster , TX 77598 (281)-280-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronda Joyce Stoddard







Ronda Joyce



Stoddard passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Friday, June 14



, 2019 in Webster, TX. She was born May 1, 1941 in



Borger, TX and



grew up in



Artesia, NM.



Ronda attended Artesia High



School and graduated in 1959. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Chuck Stoddard. She went on to work in the mayor's office in Albuquerque, NM and earned her Associates of Applied Science degree in Accounting.



Ronda loved her family and friends with her whole heart, and she was loved abundantly in return. As Mom, Sister, and Nana, she was a faithful source of kindness, guidance, and love.



Ronda is now reunited with her



husband, Chuck



Stoddard, her



brother, Garland Porter Jr, her



sister-in-law,



Wanda Porter,



and her parents, Garland and



Margurette



Porter.



Ronda's memory lives on in



the hearts of her three daughters, DiAnna Adair, Debbie Stoddard,



and Darilyn Peddie, her two sisters, Frankie Thurston and LaDonna Porter, her four grandchildren, Paige Ricketts, Alex Gaston, Bryce Adair, and



Thomas Gaston, her



great-granddaughter, Everly Ricketts, her nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.



A celebration of Ronda's life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Ronda Joyce StoddardRonda JoyceStoddard passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Webster, TX. She was born May 1, 1941 inBorger, TX andgrew up inArtesia, NM.Ronda attended Artesia HighSchool and graduated in 1959. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Chuck Stoddard. She went on to work in the mayor's office in Albuquerque, NM and earned her Associates of Applied Science degree in Accounting.Ronda loved her family and friends with her whole heart, and she was loved abundantly in return. As Mom, Sister, and Nana, she was a faithful source of kindness, guidance, and love.Ronda is now reunited with herhusband, ChuckStoddard, herbrother, Garland Porter Jr, hersister-in-law,Wanda Porter,and her parents, Garland andMargurettePorter.Ronda's memory lives on inthe hearts of her three daughters, DiAnna Adair, Debbie Stoddard,and Darilyn Peddie, her two sisters, Frankie Thurston and LaDonna Porter, her four grandchildren, Paige Ricketts, Alex Gaston, Bryce Adair, andThomas Gaston, hergreat-granddaughter, Everly Ricketts, her nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.A celebration of Ronda's life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close