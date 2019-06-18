Ronda Joyce Stoddard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronda Joyce Stoddard.
Service Information
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX
77598
(281)-280-9000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronda Joyce Stoddard



Ronda Joyce

Stoddard passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Friday, June 14

, 2019 in Webster, TX. She was born May 1, 1941 in

Borger, TX and

grew up in

Artesia, NM.

Ronda attended Artesia High

School and graduated in 1959. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Chuck Stoddard. She went on to work in the mayor's office in Albuquerque, NM and earned her Associates of Applied Science degree in Accounting.

Ronda loved her family and friends with her whole heart, and she was loved abundantly in return. As Mom, Sister, and Nana, she was a faithful source of kindness, guidance, and love.

Ronda is now reunited with her

husband, Chuck

Stoddard, her

brother, Garland Porter Jr, her

sister-in-law,

Wanda Porter,

and her parents, Garland and

Margurette

Porter.

Ronda's memory lives on in

the hearts of her three daughters, DiAnna Adair, Debbie Stoddard,

and Darilyn Peddie, her two sisters, Frankie Thurston and LaDonna Porter, her four grandchildren, Paige Ricketts, Alex Gaston, Bryce Adair, and

Thomas Gaston, her

great-granddaughter, Everly Ricketts, her nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.

A celebration of Ronda's life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.