1/1
Ronnie Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie R. Garcia



Ronnie R. Garcia "Papa Smurf" loving father, grandfather and dedicated member of the community, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020 at the age 67.

Ronnie dedicated his life to Tijeras CaÃ±on, serving as the first fire chief, and fought to preserve the village logo. Ronnie devoted 25 years of his life to the NM state highway dept, and has enjoyed retirement with his family and friends under the yum yum tree. Member of Knights of Columbus and the Land Grant de Carnuel. He was beloved by many.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Patricio and Rosaura Garcia. Siblings Eva, Clarence and Melvin Garcia. Ronnie is survived by his children Jovan Garcia, wife Leanna, Veronica McDermott, husband Brad, Patricia Ramirez, husband Armando "Moonie" Ramirez and Matthew Garcia. Grandchildren Dominic, Michael and Janis Garcia, Devin and Louie Goble, Natalie, Bradley and Addison McDermott, Grace and Adrian Ramirez, Isaiah, Maddison and Noah Garcia, as well as his siblings Robert, Felix, Sennida and Roseanne Garcia, and Lora Lopez.

El dia que yo me muera, no voy a llevar me nada, no mas que un puÃ±o de tierra.

Services: 300 Mildred Ave NW Sat. 7/25 at 9am. Burial to follow along with a

celebration at the Village of Tijeras.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
Village of Tijeras
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St Therese Little Flower Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Ronnie, what a blast I had working with you at the Land Grant and all that you did for everyone there! You were a good friend with a big smile and a even bigger heart! We will miss you and we love you very much. RIP my friend.

Ted and Roberta Chavez
Roberta Chavez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved