Ronnie Garcia

Ronnie R. Garcia







Ronnie R. Garcia "Papa Smurf" loving father, grandfather and dedicated member of the community, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020 at the age 67.



Ronnie dedicated his life to Tijeras CaÃ±on, serving as the first fire chief, and fought to preserve the village logo. Ronnie devoted 25 years of his life to the NM state highway dept, and has enjoyed retirement with his family and friends under the yum yum tree. Member of Knights of Columbus and the Land Grant de Carnuel. He was beloved by many.



Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Patricio and Rosaura Garcia. Siblings Eva, Clarence and Melvin Garcia. Ronnie is survived by his children Jovan Garcia, wife Leanna, Veronica McDermott, husband Brad, Patricia Ramirez, husband Armando "Moonie" Ramirez and Matthew Garcia. Grandchildren Dominic, Michael and Janis Garcia, Devin and Louie Goble, Natalie, Bradley and Addison McDermott, Grace and Adrian Ramirez, Isaiah, Maddison and Noah Garcia, as well as his siblings Robert, Felix, Sennida and Roseanne Garcia, and Lora Lopez.



El dia que yo me muera, no voy a llevar me nada, no mas que un puÃ±o de tierra.



Services: 300 Mildred Ave NW Sat. 7/25 at 9am. Burial to follow along with a



celebration at the Village of Tijeras.





