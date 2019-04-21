Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronnie Jones







Ronnie D. "Ronn" Jones finished



his earthly projects and entered Eternal Life on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Ronn was born in McLean, Texas to Wilson "Pap" Jones and Billie Louise "Gran"



Jones (Cooke) on April 5, 1940. The family moved to Farmington, New Mexico



in 1946.



After graduating



Farmington High School in 1958, he spent the next several years managing Thrifty Discount Market, a locally owned grocery store, until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1963. Ronn was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana for all of his military service achieving the rank of sergeant. While in the service, Ronn eloped with the love of his life, Sharon, on April 3, 1965, marrying her in a Methodist Church in Newton, Texas that was officiated by a Baptist minister. Upon Ronn's honorable discharge from the army, they returned to Farmington where he became a co-owner of Thrifty Discount Market. In 1976, Ronn completed the catholic catechism and received the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and communion in front of his wife, children, and family at Sacred Heart Church in Farmington. At the conclusion of the mass, Ronn and Sharon also celebrated the convalidation ceremony where their marriage was blessed.



In addition to his involvement in local and national politics, Ronn campaigned for elected office in San Juan County in 1982 as a Republican. Ronn was elected in November 1982 and took office on January 1, 1983 to the five-member Board of County Commissioners for San Juan County. Ronn quickly established himself as a trusted and uniquely bi-partisan leader. In 1984, Ronn was given the high honor of being elected Chair of the Board of County Commissioners by his four Democrat colleagues, a position he held for the rest of his term in office. In 1986 following his family's deep involvement in the successful gubernatorial campaign of Garrey Carruthers, he embarked on his



new career as the Director and



Deputy Director of State Purchasing for the State of New Mexico until December 2003. He then served the City of Albuquerque as Purchasing Officer until he retired to Las Cruces in 2006. Ronn was active member in a number of professional, civic and religious organizations



throughout his life including the National Association of Purchasing Officials, Fraternal Order of Elks, Knights of Columbus as well as serving on church councils in Farmington and Las Cruces. His hobbies included golf, gardening, painting and spending as much time as possible with his family.



Ronn is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Sharon, sons Jerry and wife Jien-Ai of Santa Fe, NM and Jason and wife Lisa of Sandusky, OH, sister Sandra Jones and husband Paul of Farmington, NM, Grandchildren Nicklaus, Noah, Claire and Braeden Jones and Adrian, Tristan, Austin, Dakotah and Mikayla Henderson. Ronn also leaves behind numerous cherished, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.



Ronn was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Bill Jones.



The family wishes to thank the professional



team of physicians and the hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful care and friendship of Ronn throughout this final chapter of his journey. Memorial gifts honoring their care for Ronn can be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice and each gift will be greatly appreciated.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 am on May 3, 2019 at St. Albert's Newman Center in Las Cruces, NM. Father Ray Flores and Father



Alejandro UreÃ±a will concelebrate the Mass. Internment will occur at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM on June 21, 2019 at 11:00



a.m.



Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit



