Ronnie Lee Sanchez
Ronnie Lee Sanchez, age 53, passed away on September 13th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his father and brother. Survived by his mother, sisters, one brother, and two sons. Mass will be held on Friday October 4th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery after mass. Reception to be held after burial at 2627 Silver Star Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 3, 2019