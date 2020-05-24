Rosa M. Steele
Rosa M. Steele, 101, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bodenhamer Heath and husband Teddy Max Heath of Placitas, NM. Rosa was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Col. Ross E. Bodenhamer USAF retired; second husband, Al Steele; son, Jerry Lynn Bodenhamer; her parents, Charley and Louise Marie Brandt; and sister, Lena Brandt Grant. She is survived also by her grandson and daughter-in-law, Ted Shaddock Heath and Denise Warren-Heath; great granddaughters, Kayleigh Nicole Heath and Naomi Katheryne Heath of San Antonio, TX; and grandson, Tod Boden Heath of Austin, TX. She also had step children from the second marriage: John Steele and wife Laura, sons Aaron and Lucas of Tucson, AZ, Margaret Swartout of Tennessee, and Annora Rubio of Albuquerque. Also in Albuquerque, survivors include her nephew Bob Provance and wife Carol, as well as their daughter, Raquel Provance.
She was born Rosa Margaret Brandt in Billings, Missouri and spent the first years of her life on a 40 acre farm with no electricity or running water, during the Depression. She spent the first 25 years of her adulthood as a military wife during World War II and later, with overseas assignments in the 1950's. During that time, she achieved her PhD in Accounting from Univ. of Missouri. She moved to Albuquerque in 1960 and the next 25 years were spent at Sandia Laboratories as one of the first women computer programmers. She retired at age 70. From age 70 to 100 she pursued an amateur championship, ballroom dancing career with her instructor and dear friend, Shawkeet (Chip) Hindi. In addition, her retirement jobs included University teaching, obtaining a CFP (Certified Financial Planner), and managing the Endowment Foundation for the First Presbyterian Church. She spent many years traveling internationally with her family and dance friends. Her last cruise was to celebrate her 100th birthday. Her quick smile and enthusiasm for life will be sorely missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service at French Mortuary with burial at Sunset Memorial Park. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd, Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209. Please visit the online guestbook for Rosa at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Rosa M. Steele, 101, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bodenhamer Heath and husband Teddy Max Heath of Placitas, NM. Rosa was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Col. Ross E. Bodenhamer USAF retired; second husband, Al Steele; son, Jerry Lynn Bodenhamer; her parents, Charley and Louise Marie Brandt; and sister, Lena Brandt Grant. She is survived also by her grandson and daughter-in-law, Ted Shaddock Heath and Denise Warren-Heath; great granddaughters, Kayleigh Nicole Heath and Naomi Katheryne Heath of San Antonio, TX; and grandson, Tod Boden Heath of Austin, TX. She also had step children from the second marriage: John Steele and wife Laura, sons Aaron and Lucas of Tucson, AZ, Margaret Swartout of Tennessee, and Annora Rubio of Albuquerque. Also in Albuquerque, survivors include her nephew Bob Provance and wife Carol, as well as their daughter, Raquel Provance.
She was born Rosa Margaret Brandt in Billings, Missouri and spent the first years of her life on a 40 acre farm with no electricity or running water, during the Depression. She spent the first 25 years of her adulthood as a military wife during World War II and later, with overseas assignments in the 1950's. During that time, she achieved her PhD in Accounting from Univ. of Missouri. She moved to Albuquerque in 1960 and the next 25 years were spent at Sandia Laboratories as one of the first women computer programmers. She retired at age 70. From age 70 to 100 she pursued an amateur championship, ballroom dancing career with her instructor and dear friend, Shawkeet (Chip) Hindi. In addition, her retirement jobs included University teaching, obtaining a CFP (Certified Financial Planner), and managing the Endowment Foundation for the First Presbyterian Church. She spent many years traveling internationally with her family and dance friends. Her last cruise was to celebrate her 100th birthday. Her quick smile and enthusiasm for life will be sorely missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service at French Mortuary with burial at Sunset Memorial Park. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd, Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209. Please visit the online guestbook for Rosa at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.