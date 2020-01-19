Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Rosalie M. Sokolov

Rosalie M. Sokolov Obituary
Rosalie (Lee) M. Sokolov



Rosalie (Lee) M. Sokolov, age 94, beloved wife, mother, nana died on January 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Born Rosalie Rose in Detroit, MI, her family moved to New York. Lee lived in New York City, Majorca, Spain, and Sands Point, Long Island.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Pedroncelli and husband, Manuel; and grandchildren, Marisa, Julian and Zachary Pedroncelli. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Sokolov; husband, Lionel Sokolov; and brother, Lawrence Rose.

A Reception will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. To read Rosalie's full obituary, please visit our online guestbook at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
