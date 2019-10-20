Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Mary Parker. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie Mary Parker







Rosalie M. Parker, of Albuquerque, NM, passed from this life and entered Heaven's gates on October 8, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on November 18, 1935 in Raton, NM. She grew up in Albuquerque where she met her future husband, Don. She worked hard in her jobs, but her favorite jobs were wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She delighted in seeing her twin grandchildren grow and mature into young adulthood. Nothing would perk her up as much as a visit or call from one of them. She and Papa (Don) would pick them up from elementary school and take them for ice cream, "a break", she would say. She taught them "a few choice words", and spoiled fishing forever by taking them to Shady Lakes. Of course, she also taught them to make the best red chile enchiladas and her Christmas cookies. She leaves them with 26 years of rich memories and hearts full of love. Rosalie also enjoyed music, dancing and, of course, Elvis. Rosalie was predeceased by her parents and doting husband of 62 years, Denzil (Don) Parker. In the couple of years since his passing, as her memory failed, she never gave up on seeing Don again. She asked for him at least once per day, and most days was waiting for him to get home from work or a ball game. We can be assured she is beside him right now, holding his hand, content and smiling. Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Donna Rose (David) Parker Sauter; her grandchildren, Mathias William Parker Sauter and Carissa Rose Sauter; her brother, William "Bill" (Priscilla) Stevens; her sister, Dolores Abraham; and by a number of other loving relatives, caregivers and friends. She will be sorely missed by all. She was full of life, fun-loving, and tenacious. In the last few years, Rosalie was lovingly cared for by her daughter and several amazing caregivers who faithfully tended to her needs so that she could live content and happy. The family wishes to thank those who provided care and support with heartfelt and warmest gratitude. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rosalie's life will be held on November 11, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE, 2:00PM, interment following. Memorial donations may be sent to Asbury. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



