Rosalie G. Sierra







Rosalie G. Sierra, 90, of New Buffalo, MI formerly of Albuquerque, NM passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Carol's Home in New Buffalo, MI.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 AM, Saturday September 21, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque. Rosalie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at



Rosalie Gonzales was born on January 22, 1929 in Albuquerque, NM to Jose de la Paz Gonzales and Frances Sanchez Gonzales. She was a graduate of Albuquerque High School, class of 1947. She was an exceptional student who gave up a full scholarship to college to support her brothers and sisters by starting a fruit stand and neighborhood market. On February 15, 1950 she married Telesforo Sierra, Jr. in Albuquerque, NM. Rosalie kept a busy schedule caring for her home and her five girls. She was an avid reader, gardener, crocheter, and she loved making afghans for all of her family members and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, and later in her life solving word puzzles.



Rosalie is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie (James) Blumberg of New Buffalo, Evangeline (Barbara Grimes) Sierra of Reading, PA, Mary (Ken) Campleman of Hollywood, CA, Catherine (Karen Wilkirson) Sierra of Albuquerque, NM, and Juanita (Mark) Falter of Reading, PA; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Telesforo, four sisters, and two brothers.



