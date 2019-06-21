Rosalie "Kay" Sorrels
Rosalie "Kay" (Rumph) Sorrels passed away on May 25, 2019, following many years battling health problems. Hospice caregivers helped her stay in her beloved home in Albuquerque and to keep up a daily life that was joyful and productive. She was born on January 13, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was predeceased by her brothers, George Rumph and C. P. (Tex) Rumph; her sisters, Norene Titus, Mary (Gerry) White and Doris Adams; and her first husband, Earl Leonard Sorrels Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Earl Leonard Sorrels III., Benjamin Lee Sorrels and three grandsons, Dawson Reese Sorrels, Weston Conner Sorrels and Evan Landry Sorrels. Her surviving brothers are
Harold Rumph, Charles
Rumph, David Rumph and Ben Rumph.
Kay worked hard all her life to help others, and to be productive. She cared for her Mother, Mary Rosalie Rumph, and again stood by her sister, Norene, as she neared the end of her life. She babysat many nieces and nephews and guided them to be organized and loving and have a lot of fun.
She had several administrative posiitons, with the FDIC, the Air Force,
Lanier, etc. She was a top notch support staff in one person. She could get difficult tasks done quickly and easily -- even after becoming home bound.
We all admired her tenacity and whimsical sense of humor and we will all deeply miss her. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12 Noon, at the UNM Chapel, on the University of New Mexico main campus.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kay's name to the ASPCA will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019