Rosalie Vaccarello







Rosalie Laura (Formusa) Vaccarello, passed away at 87 years old on October 6, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Frank (Cheech) Vaccarello. She is survived by her 6 children: Mary, Thomas (Daphne), Virginia (Joseph), Philip (Anita), Vincent, Frank (Carmen); 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church, 575 S Walnut Ave. Brea, CA. Condolences can be sent to the Vaccarello Family at: 326 Jasmine Dr., Brea CA 92821





