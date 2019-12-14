Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel 309 Garfield St. Socorro , NM 87801 (575)-835-1530 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalind Zengerle, 77, passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico February 3, 1942 to Jacob H. and Eve (Baca-Chavez) Zengerle. She lived her early years in San Antonio, New Mexico where she started school; attending also Hilton Mt. Carmel in Socorro and St. Vincent Academy in Albuquerque. She learned to ride a bicycle while in San Antonio and went on to commute by bike for the remainder of her life. The family moved permanently to Albuquerque in 1950. Upon graduation from St. Vincent Academy in 1960, she entered the Sisters of Charity and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she completed a BA in Chemistry at the College of Mt. St. Joseph-on-the-Ohio. This was followed by undertaking a teaching position at Elizabeth Seton HS in South Holland, Illinois for five years. During that time she completed a MA in Chemistry at the University of Notre Dame. She transitioned back to Albuquerque where she taught chemistry at Highland High School for 10 years. During that time, she completed an MBA at Anderson School of Management at the University of NM. She briefly worked for Raytheon and then took a position with Battelle at the Pacific Northwest Laboratories in Richland, WA. There she met her future husband, Harold Udseth, and they were married in May of 1983. Rosalind went on to work in the Benton County Treasurer's Office, worked with the County Commissioners on the Budget Committee and eventually became the controller of Kennewick General Hospital. When they completed their working careers in Washington State, they retired to Socorro, NM in 2007. Rosalind was a devout Roman Catholic for her entire life. She enjoyed life to the fullest, traveled extensively to Europe and North Africa; she enjoyed skiing, hiking and camping, a variety of crafts including painting, mosaics, stained glass, carving and drawing and played the violin. She also enjoyed renovating vintage homes; first an "F house" in Richland and then the restoration of the Zengerle House in Socorro which was the most challenging of her projects. In Socorro she pursued Socorro County history, her family genealogy and cultivated grapes for wine making. Rosalind was preceded in death by her parents, her step father, Ned Provo, and her dear sister, Mary Rose Loretta Garcia. Rosalind is survived by husband, Harold R. Udseth; brother-in-law Adolfo Garcia; sister Lina Aquino and husband Angelo; brothers Frank A. and Jacob D. Zengerle. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews: Maria Garcia, Michael Garcia and wife Denise Aranda, and Melissa Garcia, Christopher Aquino and Christy Sherman; and four grandnieces and nephews: Gabriel, Cecilia and Izabellah Aragon; Kayla Phillips. A velorio will take place at Rosalind's home, 200 Mt. Carmel, Socorro, New Mexico on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Rosary to be recited on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 8:30 am at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real , Socorro, New Mexico. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated immediately following at 9:00 am with Father John Anasiudu presiding. Burial will take place at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque, New Mexico following service. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



