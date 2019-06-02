Rosalinda Galvez Whillans
Rosalinda Galvez Whillans (Linda) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1941 in
Ormoc City, Philippines. She came to the United States in the early 1960s, becoming a US Citizen and eventually settling in Albuquerque. She was an amazing and loving mother. Her sense of humor, laughter, and her amazing cooking skills will be remembered and missed by her family and friends. She has now joined her husband
Michael V. O'Neal and
husband David L. Whillans in heaven. She is survived by her children Michael, Peggy (husband Ben), and La'Arnie (husband Bert), and grandchildren
Andrew, Mark, Steven, and Joshua. She is also survived by other family members who loved her and will miss her. In lieu
of flowers, remembrances may be made through donation to Kindred Hospice Albuquerque in Linda's name
(www.curohealthservices.com/donate).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019