Rosalinda Galvez Whillans (Linda) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1941 in



Ormoc City, Philippines. She came to the United States in the early 1960s, becoming a US Citizen and eventually settling in Albuquerque. She was an amazing and loving mother. Her sense of humor, laughter, and her amazing cooking skills will be remembered and missed by her family and friends. She has now joined her husband



Michael V. O'Neal and



husband David L. Whillans in heaven. She is survived by her children Michael, Peggy (husband Ben), and La'Arnie (husband Bert), and grandchildren



Andrew, Mark, Steven, and Joshua. She is also survived by other family members who loved her and will miss her. In lieu



of flowers, remembrances may be made through donation to Kindred Hospice Albuquerque in Linda's name



