Rose Anderson

Rose Carmen Lovato AndersonRose Carmen Lovato Anderson left this world to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Mosquero, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 16, 1929, to MelitÃ³n and OfrocÃ­nia Lovato. She was preceded in death by siblings, Tomas, Julio, Benito, Antonio, Florentina, and Juanito. She is survived by her brother, David Lovato. Rose was married to Joseph Anderson for 56 years. As a US Air Force wife, she was able to see the world with her family. She was the mother of three sons, Tommy (Carol), Gary (Heidi), Kenny (Justina); and two daughters, Edwina Garcia and Lorraine Willoughby (Glenn). She was the grandmother of Stephanie, Allison, Garrett, Ryan, Sean, Shannon, Adam, and Aaron; and great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Lily, Leah, and Riley. She was so proud of her beautiful family including her many Lovato family members. Rose lived a good Christian life and was faithful to the Catholic Church. She never met a stranger, and all who knew her, loved her. Mass for Rose will be celebrated Thursday July 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Rd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at