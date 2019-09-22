Rose Benavidez- Thomas
Rose Benavidez-Thomas (Romero), age 86, born in Seboyeta, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Rose is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Ulibarri and Sister Mary Pia "Yvonne Benavidez"; grandchildren, Joseph Paul Ulibarri, Rebecca Lopez and husband, Ricardo D.; great-grandchildren, Nicole Santini, Autumn Call, Rico Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Jacob Lopez, Amalina Duran; brother, Fidel Romero and wife, Eloyda Ruth; great-great-grandchildren, Demetrius Archambault, Rhythm Archambault, Augustine Robert Call and step-grandchildren, Jaden, Sasha and Marley Santini. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Epimenio and Odelia Romero; brothers, Eppie Elmer, Adelino, Eddie Romero and her sons, Arthur Robert "Lettuce" Ulibarri and Benny A. Benavidez.
A visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Juan Dominguez, Joseph Ulibarri, Rico Lopez, Brian Romero, Amber Santini and Placido Gonzales.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019