Rose Budagher Morris



1923 - 2020











The entire Budagher family is mourning the loss of their matriarch, Rose Morris, who died peacfully last week.



A Memorial Service will be held on July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, (3906 19th Ave SE , Rio Rancho, NM Ph: (505) 892-1323) with Pastor/nephew, Si Budagher officiating. Donations in her honor can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Due to the pandemic, there is no rosary planned. Please say a prayer for her in the privacy of your home.





