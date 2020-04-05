Rose Carmen Lovato Anderson
Rose Carmen Lovato Anderson left this world to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Mosquero, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 16, 1929, to MelitÃ³n and OfrocÃnia Lovato. She was preceded in death by siblings, Tomas, Julio, Benito, Antonio, Florentina, and Jose. She is survived by her brother, David Lovato. Rose was married to Joseph Anderson for 56 years. As a US Air Force wife, she was able to see the world with her family. She was the mother of three sons, Tommy (Carol), Gary (Heidi), Kenny (Justina); and two daughters, Edwina Garcia and Lorraine Willoughby (Glenn). She was the grandmother of Stephanie, Allison, Garrett, Ryan, Sean, Shannon, Adam, and Aaron; and great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Lily, Leah, and Riley. She was so proud of her beautiful family including her many Lovato family members. Rose lived a good Christian life and was faithful to the Catholic Church. She never met a stranger, and all who knew her, loved her. Special thanks to her niece, Christine Sorrels, for her loving care. Services for Rose will be held at a later date, Summer 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020