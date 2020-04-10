Rose Custer
Rose Custer, 65, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Ben & Cora Custer, Sisters; Francis Brown, Christina Duran, brother Joey Custer and wife Becca. She is survived by her partner of 40 years Susy K. Ashcroft, Son Gabriel M. Nez-Lopez and his wife Debra, brother Ricky Custer, in-law Phillip Brown, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, cousins Carey, Becky, Uncle Bill Welter, also many other cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Rose was the matriarch of her family. She was such a loving and caring person. She was always kind to everyone she met. She had a unique way about reading people and knowing what they needed. Rose worked as a Congressional Aide and leason for Governor Bill Richardson for 16 years. She loved working with Mr. Richardson. She also worked with Mr. Tom Udall for 2 years. She was also a licensed substance abuse counselor. A Life Celebration for Rose will be held after the Corona Virus restrictions are lifted. Details will be announced.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2020