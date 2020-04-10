Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Custer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Custer, 65, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Ben & Cora Custer, Sisters; Francis Brown, Christina Duran, brother Joey Custer and wife Becca. She is survived by her partner of 40 years Susy K. Ashcroft, Son Gabriel M. Nez-Lopez and his wife Debra, brother Ricky Custer, in-law Phillip Brown, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, cousins Carey, Becky, Uncle Bill Welter, also many other cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Rose was the matriarch of her family. She was such a loving and caring person. She was always kind to everyone she met. She had a unique way about reading people and knowing what they needed. Rose worked as a Congressional Aide and leason for Governor Bill Richardson for 16 years. She loved working with Mr. Richardson. She also worked with Mr. Tom Udall for 2 years. She was also a licensed substance abuse counselor. A Life Celebration for Rose will be held after the Corona Virus restrictions are lifted. Details will be announced.



