Rose D. Sanchez
Rose D. Sanchez--born December 1st, 1924, a lifelong resident of Sandoval County died Saturday,
August 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jacobo Sanchez Sr. and her brothers, Solo-
mon Lucero and Michael Duran. Rose is survived by her brother, Robert Duran and wife, Stella of Riverside, CA; a sister, Ignacia "Gina" Garcia of Huntington Beach, CA; daughter, Mary Carmody of Albuquerque; sons, Romeo Sanchez Sr. and wife, Margaret of Rio Rancho, David Sanchez Sr. and wife, Elizabeth and Jacob Sanchez Jr. and wife, Amy all of Corrales, NM. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as very dear
friends, Roger
Lajoie and Will
Cheney who
made her feel
loved and pampered. Rose was known by her devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ and her sacrificial love for her family. The family also wishes to express gratitude for the loving care given by David and Elizabeth for both
Rose and Jacobo during
the last years of their lives.
Cremation has taken place.
A reception to honor the memory of Grandma Rose will be held Tuesday, 4:00 at French Funerals, 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 13, 2019