Rose D. Sanchez (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose D. Sanchez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose D. Sanchez



Rose D. Sanchez--born December 1st, 1924, a lifelong resident of Sandoval County died Saturday,

August 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jacobo Sanchez Sr. and her brothers, Solo-

mon Lucero and Michael Duran. Rose is survived by her brother, Robert Duran and wife, Stella of Riverside, CA; a sister, Ignacia "Gina" Garcia of Huntington Beach, CA; daughter, Mary Carmody of Albuquerque; sons, Romeo Sanchez Sr. and wife, Margaret of Rio Rancho, David Sanchez Sr. and wife, Elizabeth and Jacob Sanchez Jr. and wife, Amy all of Corrales, NM. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as very dear

friends, Roger

Lajoie and Will

Cheney who

made her feel

loved and pampered. Rose was known by her devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ and her sacrificial love for her family. The family also wishes to express gratitude for the loving care given by David and Elizabeth for both

Rose and Jacobo during

the last years of their lives.

Cremation has taken place.

A reception to honor the memory of Grandma Rose will be held Tuesday, 4:00 at French Funerals, 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.