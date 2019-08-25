Rose Debra Berlin-Ostrovitz
Rose Debra
Berlin- Ostrovitz, age 67, passed
away August 17, 2019.
Rose is survived by her husband David Ostrovitz. The two married in 1973 and they moved to Albuquerque, NM
where they
shared their lives together for 46 years. Rose was loving mother and
grandmother who adored her daughters Romy, Ari, Shana, her son Lenny, and her grandchildren Edynn, Kinley, Grant and Everett.
Rose was known for her distinguished career as an early childhood educator and social worker. She taught at the Albuquerque Gan, Serendipity Day School and was the founding director of Albuquerque's two Jewish preschools. She directed and developed literacy programs for several head start schools, including those on the seven northern pueblos. She was the initial educational director for the Albuquerque Children's Museum / Explora
and worked as a family service coordinator for RCI and the City of Albuquerque, ob-
taining services for intellectually delayed children. In this last capacity, she and David met and adopted their son, Lenny.
Rose was known by her family
and friends and being a compassionate and giving person who was a fierce advocate for children and those in need. She stood up for what she believed in even when it was the more difficult thing to do. Rose showed everyone in her life unconditional love and would make sure they
knew with a phone call, tight hug or kiss. She will be remembered with deep respect and love by all who knew her.
In honor of her dedication to children and her son Lenny, we would request a donation in her name to the New Mexico Child First Network:
https://www.nmchildfirst.org/
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019