Service Information
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque , NM 87102
(505)-242-1133
Service
To be announced at a later date
A full Celebration of Life will be organized when everyone is able to gather safely.

Rose Cordova passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, March 21, 2020. A devout Catholic, Rose was born in Trujillo, New Mexico on December 14, 1917. Her parents died in the Spanish Influenza and she was raised at the Loretto Orphanage. She graduated from Albuquerque High and married Raul Jose Cordova in 1938. Rose was a seamstress, cook, and activist who supported the Hispanic rights movement in New Mexico and beyond. Rose is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings as well as daughters Connie Maestas and Yvonne Gordon and grandsons James Cordova and Christian Mitchell. She is survived by son Chris Cordova and his two children; daughter Rosemarie Dutton and husband Gilmore Dutton and their five children and their spouses; Yvonne's two children and their spouses; and Connie's three children and their spouses. Rose is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. To view the body, visit Salazar Mortuary on Friday, March 27, 2020 between 10am and 11am. A full Celebration of Life will be organized when everyone is able to gather safely. Please follow the Celebrating Rose Cordova Facebook page for updates as plans progress.



Please visit Rose's online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2020

