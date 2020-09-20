Rose F. Holte







For many of the last years of her life, Rose Caroline Fredericks Holte began each day by looking out her front door toward the mountains and the sun in order to greet the new day. She died two days before her 100th birthday, which would have been on September 12, 2020.



She was the last of six siblings to survive, having been a "puny" child, who was born in the time of another pandemic and had also suffered from tuberculosis. After having spent years working on her family's genealogy, she would often say in amazement that she had lived longer than anyone in her family ever had.



Rose was baptized in the first Lutheran church in New Mexico, a church that several members of her family helped to found. Her faith, and her family, saw her through her life's joys and challenges.



As a friend, one could find none better. But her primary role in life was as the matriarch of her family. Fifty-seven years ago, she married Albert J. Holte and they shared a blended family of five children.



David E. Hillemeyer and Dianne (Lisa and Erik Maurer, Madeline, Alexander; Cindi Hillemeyer; Shannon and Rick Kinsey); Rosemary Drexel (Jason and Teah Ruetschilling, Nadia); Mary Ann Delleney and Michael (John); Margaret Bell and Hugh (Oliver and Rachel Bell, Elise, Ronan; Adrian Bell); Carole Haynes and Martin (Scooter Haynes and Julia Maccini).



She was a superb seamstress and delved into and mastered many other textile projects. She was an early member of Las AraÃ±as Spinners and Weavers Guild. She played golf and traveled with Al especially after they retired.



She lived in the same house for those 57 years and her neighbors there have truly been friends helping out and caring and sharing. Her life was blessed in her last years with caregivers of the first orderâ€"Nicolasa Hermosillo and Kristina Taminich. They loved her and helped her to live safely in her own home.



Many attributes can be listed that would describe Rose. Even those who had only met her briefly were struck with her sweetness, her gracious demeanor and beauty. She had an unstoppable work ethic and, combined with her good example and forgiving nature, she raised a diverse group of children, who have brought joy to her life and grandchildren and great-grandchildren to her home.



She was a child of the Depression and still loved frijoles on a Saturday night. She would explain that, "We never thought of beans as a poor meal, we loved them with fresh homemade breadâ€"nothing could be better." One of her greatest pleasures was the fall apple harvest. Driving to local orchards was as much a part of her as breathing.



She loved the stunning landscapes of New Mexico and shared many miles of them with her children. Early pictures of her family showed long-skirted women, in tents with wooden floors and cook stoves, camping in the Sandias and living in the mountains during the summer months. An uncle, who was a ranger in the Black Forest of Germany, planted seeds of knowledge in her family about forestry management and conservation. She was aware as a young girl of the overgrazing on the west side of the Sandias and the damage that it had done.



Today, many inroads have been made in the science of forest fires and their prevention. To that end, if you would like to send a memorial gift, please consider The Nature Conservancyâ€"Rio Grande Water Fund, ATTN: Jackie Hall, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, Suite 200, Santa Fe, NM 87501.



A celebration of Rose's life was held at the family home on her birthday.





