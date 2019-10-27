Rose G. Martinez







Our beautiful mother was called to be with our Lord



on October 22nd, 2019 with her husband John and her



children by her side. Rose was preceded in death by her



son Raymond. Rose is survived by her husband



John of 70 years. Seven children Kathy West (Tim),



Kalani Aragon (Robert), Bernadette Palladini



(Thomas),Veronica,Victoria, John Jr. and Carla



Candelaria (Larry). 17 grandchildren and 27 great-



grandchildren. Based on her strong faith the family is at



peace knowing she is with our Lord. She loved her family and her many friends. Rose was our strength and our families foundation, we will miss her dearly, but we will never forget her.



Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, Wednesday October 30, 2019. Rosary at 8am, Mass at 9am and burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Reception following burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Perish Hall.



