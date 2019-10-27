Rose G. Martinez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose G. Martinez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose G. Martinez



Our beautiful mother was called to be with our Lord

on October 22nd, 2019 with her husband John and her

children by her side. Rose was preceded in death by her

son Raymond. Rose is survived by her husband

John of 70 years. Seven children Kathy West (Tim),

Kalani Aragon (Robert), Bernadette Palladini

(Thomas),Veronica,Victoria, John Jr. and Carla

Candelaria (Larry). 17 grandchildren and 27 great-

grandchildren. Based on her strong faith the family is at

peace knowing she is with our Lord. She loved her family and her many friends. Rose was our strength and our families foundation, we will miss her dearly, but we will never forget her.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, Wednesday October 30, 2019. Rosary at 8am, Mass at 9am and burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Reception following burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Perish Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.