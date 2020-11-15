Rose GalkoRose Galko, 95, the sweetest, kindest, most loving mother her sons could have ever hoped for, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A resident of Albuquerque since 1958, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe in 2002.Cremation has taken place, and she requested no services be held. She was our sunshine, always brightening our day whenever we were with her or talked to her on the phone. The light she shined on our lives and those of all her relatives and friends will forever burn brightly to remind us of how much we loved her and how precious she was.Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at