Rose Galko
Rose Galko



Rose Galko, 95, the sweetest, kindest, most loving mother her sons could have ever hoped for, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A resident of Albuquerque since 1958, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe in 2002.

Cremation has taken place, and she requested no services be held. She was our sunshine, always brightening our day whenever we were with her or talked to her on the phone. The light she shined on our lives and those of all her relatives and friends will forever burn brightly to remind us of how much we loved her and how precious she was.

Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
